Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $850.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $885.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $888.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $795.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $808.78 and a 200-day moving average of $801.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,842 shares of company stock worth $16,859,293. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

