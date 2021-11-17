Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.030-$27.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.61 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.65 billion.Equinix also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

EQIX stock opened at $795.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.39, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $808.78 and a 200-day moving average of $801.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $888.24.

In other Equinix news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,842 shares of company stock worth $16,859,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Equinix worth $509,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

