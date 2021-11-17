Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $291.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.76. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $292.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.71.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

