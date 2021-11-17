Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $83.36. 242,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.22 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

