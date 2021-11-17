Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) PT Lowered to C$1.05

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$1.05 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Entrée Resources stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Entrée Resources has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.
