Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) PT Lowered to C$1.05

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$1.05 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Entrée Resources stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Entrée Resources has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

