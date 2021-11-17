Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

EGLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 1,504,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $446.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

