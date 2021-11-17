Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €16.50 by UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.83 ($18.62).

Shares of ENGI traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €13.48 ($15.86). The stock had a trading volume of 5,707,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.02. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

