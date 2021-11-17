Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,706 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Energous were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Energous by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energous stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.16. Energous Co. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 82.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WATT shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

