Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

