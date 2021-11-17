Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENLAY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.