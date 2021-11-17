Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Up 5.1% After Earnings Beat

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as 28.93 and last traded at 28.27. 28,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,170,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.89.

The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.46.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.46.

About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

