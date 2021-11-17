Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP 0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 150-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.45 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.75. 3,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.97. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endava stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Endava were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.