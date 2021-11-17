Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $200.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $164.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.97. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 158.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Endava by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Endava by 21.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Endava by 39.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Endava by 29.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 554,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

