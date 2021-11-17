Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.44.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average of $125.97. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 158.45, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Endava by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,731,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

