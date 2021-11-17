Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.96

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.96 and last traded at $145.03, with a volume of 1970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 74,598 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

