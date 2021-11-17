Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

ENB stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.62%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

