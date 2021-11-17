Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Addenda Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,322 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 4.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Enbridge worth $91,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.62%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

