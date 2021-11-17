Ellipsis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.43 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $237.24 million and $29.43 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00227342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 548,169,409 coins and its circulating supply is 475,301,637 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

