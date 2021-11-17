Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the October 14th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE EARN opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 84,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,531,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EARN shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.