Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 301 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $1,054.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $895.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $741.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 341.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $433.01 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

