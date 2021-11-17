Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,394 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.14.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

