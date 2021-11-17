Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.53. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

