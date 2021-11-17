Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

