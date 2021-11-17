Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,610 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC raised its position in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $180.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

