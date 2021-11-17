Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

