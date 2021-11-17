Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,460 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

