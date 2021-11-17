Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMNSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

EMNSF remained flat at $$2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Elementis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.24.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

