Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,898 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.41 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.