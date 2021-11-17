Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

ELD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE:ELD traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.46. 253,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,872. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.01. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$18.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

