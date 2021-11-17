Eifion Jones Sells 25,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $391,274.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $210,759.78.

On Monday, September 13th, Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00.

Hayward stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,530. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hayward by 42.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 2.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

