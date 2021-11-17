Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Telephone and Data Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.21% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

TDS stock remained flat at $$19.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,673. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.