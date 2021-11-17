Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after buying an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,359,000 after acquiring an additional 192,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.88. 2,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

