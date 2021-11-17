Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires Shares of 14,400 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 225,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 201,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 98,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 139,037 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20.

