Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 47,200 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. 185,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,806,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

