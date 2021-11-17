Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 14,500 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 6,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,951. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

