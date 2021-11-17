eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading Up 6.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 5,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 713,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Specifically, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a market cap of $734.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after acquiring an additional 60,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

