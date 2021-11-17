eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CRO Timothy C. Hannan Sells 4,181 Shares

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $122,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $734.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.19.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,504,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,757,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHTH. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.