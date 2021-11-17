eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CRO Timothy C. Hannan Sells 4,181 Shares

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $122,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $734.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.19.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EHTH. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.