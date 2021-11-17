Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

ECVT opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

