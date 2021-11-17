Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Up 54,100.0% in October

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 54,100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ETEK opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Eco-Tek Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Eco-Tek Group
