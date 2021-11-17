Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $788,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $272.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

