Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

