eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,068,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

