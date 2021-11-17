Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,634 shares of company stock valued at $291,117 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DEA opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.