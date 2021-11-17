e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.71 million.

ELF opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELF. Citigroup raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.