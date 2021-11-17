Dynamic Market Capitalization Reaches $7.78 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $275.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,472.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.38 or 0.06978619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00385399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.39 or 0.00994394 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00084575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.80 or 0.00398159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00272521 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

