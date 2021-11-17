DXdao 24-Hour Volume Hits $255,760.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and approximately $255,760.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $640.49 or 0.01076661 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.97 or 0.00421879 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

