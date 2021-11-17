DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

KTF opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 99,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

