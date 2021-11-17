Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

