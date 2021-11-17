Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duke Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,186,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 679,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 562,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

