Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $0.38 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $11.76 million and $394,072.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00069633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00092235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,351.09 or 0.99366116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.32 or 0.06937092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

